Health center in Springfield reopened after substance deemed har - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Health center in Springfield reopened after substance deemed harmless

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
By Erin Fitzsimonds
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A substance that prompted an evacuation at the Caring Health Center in Springfield has been deemed safe.

The health center located on 1049 Main Street was evacuated for hours while emergency crews and a local HazMat team investigated the substance.

Around 10:15 this morning, an employee opened a package when an aerosol substance came out.

HazMat crews determined that substance contained ninety-nine percent water and one percent of a milk product. 

The area was reopened around 1 p.m.

