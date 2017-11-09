Portion of Jackson St. in Holyoke reopen following stuck truck

A stuck truck caused some traffic issues along a Holyoke roadway Thursday afternoon.
The 18-wheeler got stuck on the overpass on Jackson Street, near Commercial Street.
The truck has since been removed and the road is now reopen.
