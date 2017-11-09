Portion of Jackson St. in Holyoke reopen following stuck truck - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Portion of Jackson St. in Holyoke reopen following stuck truck

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
Connect
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A stuck truck caused some traffic issues along a Holyoke roadway Thursday afternoon.

The 18-wheeler got stuck on the overpass on Jackson Street, near Commercial Street.

The truck has since been removed and the road is now reopen.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.