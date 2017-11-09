Police: PVTA bus carrying students crashes into light pole

Police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle carrying students in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that just before 3 p.m. Thursday, a PVTA driver was picking up passengers near the intersection of State and School Streets when he stated that the bus wouldn't move forward.

"He stated supervisors told him to get out of the bus, disconnect the battery, and reconnect it," Walsh added in a statement, noting that at that time, the bus was in park.

As soon as the driver disconnected the battery, the bus reportedly began rolling forward onto a sidewalk and hit en electrical box, retaining wall, and a pole holding traffic lights.

There were approximately 22 students on-board, who were able to get out of the bus through the front windshield.

Two passengers were taken to Baystate Medical Center for injuries that were described as not serious.

The PVTA told Western Mass News that they are investigating the crash.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

