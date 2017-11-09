Sunderland elementary students learn about Veterans Day

Veterans Day is Saturday, but students, teachers, and staff at Sunderland Elementary School recognized the special day today.

It was a school day lesson for the 200 students who took part in a ceremony, which allowed them to learn the true meaning of a day that means so much to those who have served our country.

Sunderland Elementary School students paid their respects together in the cold, as the town honored veterans in western Massachusetts and beyond.

"Veterans Day is a day where we take a moment to recognize all those who returned from combat, maybe not in one piece, but made it home safe and sound," said Adj. Rachel Otto with South Deerfield VFW.

Students were as much a part of this ceremony as anyone else, singing songs like 'My Country 'Tis of Thee' and 'This Land is Your Land'.

They read aloud poetry and kept quiet during a moment of silence as America's flag was raised to half staff.

School principal Benjamin Barshefsky told Western Mass News the ceremony helps kids understand how veterans could come from anywhere, even from your town.

"As veterans, these are other people who serve in our community, so we want to make the kids aware of that," Barshefsky said.

The ceremony then moved inside the school, where students got to meet these veterans in the classrooms and even eat lunch with them.

"Anytime you get visitors to the school, the kids just completely eat it up. It's really one of the true highlights of the year," Barshefsky added.

It was certainly a highlight for Domenic. He's a second grader and also Otto's son. He's is quickly learning how much his family values the military.

Otto's grandfather, mom, dad, stepdad, and in-laws have all enlisted, but even if that wasn't Domenic's path, that's okay. That very freedom is why these veterans get the respect they deserve.

"To be able to have that option, to join the military, or to go to school, or to just enter the workforce and be able to live your life the way you want to, and that freedom that comes with that sacrifice," Otto noted.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.