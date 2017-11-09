Ski Blandford gearing up to open with new attractions

After almost closing, a local ski area is preparing for what they hope will be a busy winter season.

Temperatures are quickly dropping and western Massachusetts is preparing for a new winter season.

Meanwhile, a ski facility in Blandford is getting a lift.

"Last season was difficult with the lack of snow. We had pitfalls with equipment and snow making," said Anna Pac, Ski Blandford's business manager.

After a tough winter season, Blandford Ski Area was potentially going to have to shut down, but now, the facility has been acquired by Ski Butternut, one of the largest ski mountains in Berkshire County, back in July.

The new owners re-branded the local mountain as Ski Blandford and changes are being made to attract more ski and snowboard lovers.

"Better snow conditions for our guests, more trails to open is the plan, and just to have an excellent product this year," said Ron Crozier, general manager of Ski Blandford.

Ski Blandford has refurbished existing snow guns and has leased a few more to help make those trails and more snow

The ski area located in Blandford has attracted families since 1936 and new changes to the mountain will ensure the tradition continues.

The location has given many families fond memories and that's what attracted Ski Butternut

"It's a neat hill. I mean it's really cool, there's a lot of history here," Crozier explained.

Pac added, "Thankfully, Butternut was interested

With their help, modernized lifts, facilities and equipment will make for better ski experiences

"In the ski industry, everything's dependent on the weather, so we'll have to wait and see," Pac noted.

So there's no specific open date right now, but Pac told Western Mass News the hope is by Christmas.

"People love the place. It's close by, it's right in your back neighborhood," Crozier said.

Right now, season passes are on sale for $199, so gear up because winter is coming.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.