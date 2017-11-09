Father of crash victim says lessons to be learned from tragedy

The West Brookfield community continues to mourn the loss of three Quaboag Regional School students who died in a car accident on Tuesday.

As the investigation into the accident continues, the father of one of the teens who died said that there's a lesson to be learned from this tragedy.

John Desrosiers was grief stricken as he spoke at a vigil last night for the three teens who died including his own daughter.

Desrosiers had a message for the entire community.

"I appreciate everyone coming out" my daughter one of greatest," Desrosiers said.

Desrosiers grieves the loss of his 14 year old daughter, Jaclyn. She was best friends with the driver of the car, Lena Noonan, who was 16.

Desrosiers said there's a lesson to be learned from this tragedy.

"If you have your license and aren't supposed to drive with kids in the car, then don't. That's all I want," Desrosiers explained.

There are restrictions for 16 year olds. You get a permit at 16, but can only drive with a licensed Massachusetts driver.

At 16 and a half, you can get a license, but restrictions remain for another six months.



"Once you have that license, it's a junior operators license. You're not allowed to have anybody in the car unless it's a sibling or someone over 18 years old until six months until you're 17," said Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.

Wilk said that there's good reason to have those restrictions in place for 16 year old drivers who are new to getting behind the wheel.

"This is because of distractions. With everything going on today with cell phones and everybody talking and distractions, they don't want a new driver to have to try to deal with those distractions right away and end up in a crash," Wilk added.

Meanwhile, the father who just lost his daughter to a car accident doesn't want any one else to suffer the kind of pain he's going through right now.

"I lost my daughter. Nothing can bring her back. People need to realize they have to be safe and learn from this tragedy," Desrosiers noted.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.