Springfield Police arrest man following drug raid on Spring Street

Springfield Police made an arrest following a drug raid that took place on Thursday around 1:30pm.
The Springfield Police Narcotics Strategic Impact Unit and DEA Task force executed a search warrant at 29 Spring St., Apt. 3R.
Officers seized the following during the investigation:
33 year old Bienvenido Escalera was taken into custody after a traffic stop prior to the execution of the search warrant. He is charged with:
