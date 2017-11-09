Springfield Police arrest man following drug raid on Spring Street

Springfield Police made an arrest following a drug raid that took place on Thursday around 1:30pm.

The Springfield Police Narcotics Strategic Impact Unit and DEA Task force executed a search warrant at 29 Spring St., Apt. 3R.

Officers seized the following during the investigation:

Three unlicensed firearms

Nine high capacity magazines, including one capable of holding 30 rounds of ammunition

331 bags of suspected heroin

5 bags of suspected cocaine

More than $6000 in cash

33 year old Bienvenido Escalera was taken into custody after a traffic stop prior to the execution of the search warrant. He is charged with:

Possession of a Class A (Heroin) drug with intent to distribute

Possession of a Class B (Cocaine) drug with intent to distribute

(2 counts)

Possession of a Firearm without an FID card (3 counts)

Improper storage of a firearm (3 counts)

Possession of a high capacity feeding device (9 counts)

Unlawful possession of ammunition

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.