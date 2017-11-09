Springfield Police arrest man following drug raid on Spring Stre - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Springfield Police arrest man following drug raid on Spring Street

Springfield Police made an arrest following a drug raid that took place on Thursday around 1:30pm.

The Springfield Police Narcotics Strategic Impact Unit and DEA Task force executed a search warrant at 29 Spring St., Apt. 3R.

Officers seized the following during the investigation:

  • Three unlicensed firearms
  • Nine high capacity magazines, including one capable of holding 30 rounds of ammunition
  • 331 bags of suspected heroin
  • 5 bags of suspected cocaine
  • More than $6000 in cash

33 year old Bienvenido Escalera was taken into custody after a traffic stop prior to the execution of the search warrant. He is charged with:

  •  Possession of a Class A (Heroin) drug with intent to distribute
  •  Possession of a Class B (Cocaine) drug with intent to distribute 
  • (2 counts)
  •  Possession of a Firearm without an FID card (3 counts)
  •  Improper storage of a firearm (3 counts)
  •  Possession of a high capacity feeding device (9 counts)
  •  Unlawful possession of ammunition

