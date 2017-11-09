Local public works crews preparing for winter

With the biting cold coming, local public works departments said Thursday that they are ready.

The temperatures are really going to dip.

At the Springfield Department of Public Works, they have been preparing for the winter months and have all their materials on hand.

"It's really starting to ramp up now," said Chris Cignoli with Springfield DPW.

As an arctic chill frosts over New England, local DPWs are ready for whatever tricks Mother Nature has up her sleeve.

"We've bought all of our materials, our sand, our salt," Cignoli added.

Cignoli told Western Mass News it is a busy time in their office.

"Right now, we're trying to sign up all the contractors, get them into our system," Cignoli added.

All this costs a pretty penny, but their budget has remained unchanged since last year.

"When we get to a certain point of the year, if we have to go into deficit spending mode, we do," Cignoli noted.

West Springfield has no change to their budget either, but the city said that the cost of rock salt is down 25 percent.

The drop in the price tag saves taxpayers an estimated $60,000. That savings can help, but only time will tell when the flakes will fly.

"We're really working on a day-by-day, week-by-week forecast," Cignoli said.

