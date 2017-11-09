10 Towns in 10 Days: Springfield

It's day 4 of visiting 10 Towns in 10 Days, and today's stop we explored the many things going on in Springfield.

Springfield - the city of firsts, is also the first of its kind.

"One of the first "firsts" for Springfield is it’s the first Springfield in the country. It was named after the hometown of William Pinchon, who is the founder of Springfield in 1636," said Maggie Humerston of Springfield Museums.

Since then, the city has been a hub for innovation.

Galleries to Indian motorcycle, Smith & Wesson, and Druyea Brothers are exhibited in the halls of the Springfield Museums.

"We have our history museum, our amazing World of Dr. Seuss, we have our two art museums, and a history museum."

Springfield is also known for being the birthplace of basketball. It's home to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Dr. James Naismith created basketball in December 1891 at a Springfield YMCA as an activity for his kids to do during the winter.

The rules have changed a bit since that first game 125 years ago.

Not far from the Hall of Fame and next door to the new MGM Casino is the Red Rose Pizzeria, a Springfield gem since 1963.

"When they come in, we want them to feel like they're coming into our home. We get that quite a bit. I feel like I'm eating at your house. When they're done eating, I'll go over and ask how it was. They roll their eyes and say, "oh my God, this is so good," said Rita Caputo-Capua of Red Rose Pizzeria.

Mayor Dominic Sarno has been at the helm of the city for 10 years, but he has called it home his entire life.

"What does the city mean to you. It means everything to me. This is a city that gave my parents an opportunity. This is a city that’s given me all my opportunities."

One organization committed to opening doors for young men is Suit Up Springfield.

The group provides free suits to those in need.

"We bring them in first. Measure them up. To educate them on that aspect. Neck size, coat size. The education behind it. Our goal isn't to just give stuff to them, we want them to know how to use it," said Justin Roberts.

Founder Justin Roberts said there is nothing more rewarding than seeing the transformation in the men he helps.

"To be able to have them come in, and get their first suit, and teach them how to tie a tie, have them walk out of that dressing room. There's sort of a change in their step. They're walking, feeling good."

Western Mass News wanted to help and rewarded them with a big check for $500.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.