How local shelters are preparing to accommodate the homeless

As the bone chilling temperatures arrive, much of the homeless population will seek refuge in shelters.

Being homeless is never easy, but the harsh weather can make it even more dangerous.

But local homeless shelters are doing their best to make a difference.

“It was here six years ago. I never thought I would be back. but circumstances happen,” said Tanya Royland.

She is staying with the Friends of the Homeless, where she can get a hot meal and a warm bed.

But not every homeless person is shielded from the harsh realities of the bitter New England weather.

“More and more, people are trying to get in off the streets. And this is the time of year where people will freeze to death before they find housing.”

Thankfully, she has found guidance and a helping hand while she gets back on her feet.

Friends of the Homeless is the largest shelter and resource center in Western Massachusetts.

“The shelters are being bombarded because people have nowhere to go.”

Royland spoke about stigmas that follow the homeless, but she told Western Mass News they are just like everyone else.

“Nobody wants to stay here forever. We all have our own different stories. We have our own backgrounds. We have what we’re trying to work on.”

And there are plenty of ways you can help.

“We are always looking for financial donations to make sure that we have the food to provide to people in line. Or when we go into an overflow mode, we need to pull out cots,” said Sarah Tanner.

“We need adult men and women coats. We need boots, socks, anything you might need to stay warm. Our friends here need to stay warm too.