Further developments arise following Springfield schools abuse allegations

The Springfield school department first told us there were two teachers removed from the schools, but we've learned now that they are not teachers, they're 'interventionists.'

Police reports and hospital records obtained by Western Mass News show that in the last week, two children have gone to school without broken bones and returned home from school with fractures.

One with a fractured wrist, the other with a fractured elbow.

"the guidance counselor told me that my son was put in a hand hold," said Kimberly Lincoln.

"We went to the emergency room and they said he had a buckle fracture of the wrist," said Kristina Colon.

Springfield Public Day Elementary School is an alternative school for students who struggle to find success at a traditional school.

Two parents, Kimberly Lincoln and Kristina Colon have come forward to tell Western Mass News they believe their sons' injuries were the direct result of someone working at the elementary school, a different employee in each instance.

But we've learned that these were not employees of Springfield Public Schools.

"They're not actually teachers. They fall under 'school based services,' and they're actually 'interventionists,' and their job is specifically to intervene in cases where student behavior is starting to escalate and their role is to de-escalate," said Azell Cavaan.

Those two interventionists who work for 'school based services' have been removed from Springfield Public Schools.

A spokesperson for 'school based services' told Western Mass News that they are cooperating with the investigation, and that:

"We have the utmost respect for the work of these agencies and understand the importance their involvement has in ensuring students are safe and able to learn and grow."

One parent has filed two police reports regarding alleged incidents of abuse at Springfield Public Day Middle School, but no interventionists have been removed here during this investigation.

Carmen Cruz was the third parent to come forward, telling Western Mass News on Monday that her 13-year-old son was abused at Springfield Public Day Middle School.

"There are investigations underway at both schools, elementary and middle; however, there's been no individual removed from the public day middle school," said Azell.

The decision to remove someone from a school during an investigation is based on many factors.

"Sometimes you will find that while an investigation is being launched, that an individual has been removed from their position, and other times you will find that they haven't."

The three incidents, two at the elementary school and one at the middle school are under investigation by the Springfield Police Department, the Department of Children and Families, and by Springfield Public Schools.

