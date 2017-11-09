Agawam veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Priscilla Peterson is a veteran of the Coast Guard and head of the Veterans’ Council, and today celebrating a special birthday.

Senator Humason's office presented her with a proclamation.

She has a son and a daughter who travelled from Arizona to be with her for her special day.

Priscilla said she has seen a lot during her 100 years, and she said she just enjoys living life to the fullest.

Listen to what she has to say about her secret to life.

"What is my secret? Just keep on living, keep on going, do what needs to be done and don't let anyone else do it. But I've also had a lot of fun too."

Priscilla received lots of gifts as she celebrated her big day with a cake.

And a happy birthday to Priscilla from all of us here at Western Mass News!

