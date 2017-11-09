AAA expects busy morning tomorrow for cold weather

With tomorrow's cold temperatures, you may have some car troubles to start the day.

Many cars need to adjust to the first bitter cold air of the season, but there are some things you can do right now to get ready.

We've all been there, where we go to start our car on the first really cold morning and it doesn't start.

AAA said that they do expect to be busy tomorrow morning.

"We typically staff up to make sure that our call center and drive center will handle the demand," said Sandra Marsian.

AAA is ready for the cold blast of air coming overnight.

They do expect more calls Friday morning as people start their day.

"Often times we sort of take advantage of whatever weather we're getting."

AAA said that even right now you can do things to allow your car to adjust to the cold, like a winter car examination.

"Go to their local technician, approved auto repair facility, and get a maintenance point inspection done on their vehicle, which will check the belts and the hoses, fluid levels."

AAA said that if your car doesn't turn on, you should get your battery checked, or make an appointment now for a routine check-up.

"Often times, the types of calls we get will be jumpstarts or just replacement of batteries altogether."

You can also call AAA and they'll send someone out to check your battery, or replace it on demand.

Another thing you can do is change your car’s tires to winter tires, and now is the perfect time to do that.

"We've had weird weather the past few years, where snow has snuck up on us, but late October-early November is a good time."

AAA said that they do have an app. If you're a member, it may be a good idea to download it.

You can always call in for road service immediately, but wait times will vary depending on where you are.

