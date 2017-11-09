Springfield Police respond to Central Street for a female gunsho - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

BREAKING

Springfield Police respond to Central Street for a female gunshot victim

Posted: Updated:
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Springfield Police responded to Central and Pine Street tonight around 9:05pm for a female gunshot victim.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells us that the victim is sufferning non-life threatening injuries.

Western Mass News is on scene and have observed that Central Street has been blocked off from Pine Street by police.

Springfield Police told Western Mass News they are investigating.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.