Woman shot near Central and Pine Streets in Springfield

Springfield Police responded to Central and Pine Street tonight around 9:05pm for a female gunshot victim.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells us that the victim is sufferning non-life threatening injuries.

Western Mass News is on scene and have observed that Central Street has been blocked off from Pine Street by police.

Springfield Police told Western Mass News they are investigating.

