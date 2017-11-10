Mid-Winter cold and damaging wind gusts today

The Arctic front moved through western Mass this morning and now temperatures will fall through the 30's this morning along with strong gusty winds!

A WIND ADVISORY remains in effect for all of western Mass until 6 PM for northwest winds of 15-25mph sustained and gusts to 45mph. Isolated power outages may result from the wind.

With the abnormally cold temperatures and possible damaging wind gusts today is a First Warning Weather Day.

It will be bright and sunny but cold as temperatures fall into the 20s by mid-afternoon. The wind will bring wind chills into the teens for most of the day and single digits across the higher terrain. Winds lighten tonight, but we keep a breeze. Temperatures plummet with lows hitting single digits for many-possibly breaking records. (The record low is 14)

The wind will be much lighter tomorrow with high pressure overhead, we will see a sunny Veterans Day. Expect cold temperatures with highs in the upper 30s tomorrow afternoon. It will be more comfortable in the afternoon with less wind.

Saturday night will be clear and cold and we may break another record as temps fall into the low teens. High clouds increase Sunday and temps return to the 40s, which will feel pretty nice. A weak system will bring clouds and maybe a shower or two on Monday. This will be followed by quiet, seasonable weather Tuesday and Wednesday. Another storm may bring a bigger impact next weekend… stay tuned.