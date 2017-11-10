Record-Breaking cold the next two nights

Wind gusts continue to lighten this evening and tonight, but we saw a lot of 30-40mph gusts throughout the morning and afternoon here in western Mass! Barns Municipal Airport in Westfield recorded a 45mph gust early this afternoon.

Temperatures continue to fall tonight as the core of the cold builds overhead. The key to how far the temperatures drop will be the wind. In the valley, winds should become light to calm close to dawn, which will allow temps to hit upper single digits to low teens (which would break the record of 14 degrees at Westover). The hills and Berkshires should keep a steady breeze overnight, so similar temps are expected, but wind chills will near 0 degrees and below.

High pressure builds overhead Saturday, bringing a much lighter breeze and abundant sunshine. Temperatures should climb into the middle and upper 30s, still well below the normal highs for mid-November. High clouds drift in Saturday night through Sunday morning, but temperatures should return to either side of 10 degrees, likely breaking another record low. High clouds linger Sunday and temperatures warm back to the middle 40s in the afternoon.

An upper level disturbance will pass by Sunday night into Monday morning with a chance for a rain or snow shower as temps fall to near 30 degrees. Moisture is limited, so there’s also a chance we don’t see much of anything. Clouds linger Monday as low pressure passes to our south and moves offshore. High pressure is back for Tuesday and Wednesday with sunshine and seasonable temps and colder nights. Clouds increase Wednesday night and a front passing through early Thursday will bring scattered showers. Skies clear for Thursday afternoon and Friday, then rain chances return late Friday night into Saturday.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.