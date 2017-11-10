Frigid temps and parades pose challenge for drivers this weekend

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation wants drivers to be aware of several things during the busy Veterans Day weekend.

Most importantly is the increase in traffic due to parades, especially for those heading into Boston, since their parade starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Drivers in that area should be aware of the HOV lane between Boston and Quincy will be open until 10 this morning, and then reopen from 2 to 8 p.m. this evening.

There will also be no lane restrictions on the Sagamore or Bourne bridges this weekend.

If you feel the urge to litter while sitting in traffic, the Mass DOT said the fine for the first offense will cost you more than $5,000.

Preparation this weekend will be either getting to or getting around the parades throughout western Massachusetts.

In Greenfield, their parade kicks off at 10 a.m. at Greenfield Middle School and marches to Veterans Mall on Main Street

In Springfield the parade at American International College will start at 11 a.m. and at Western New England University at noon.

There will be more than a dozen parades and ceremonies in different cities and towns Saturday.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.