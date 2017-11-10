Police: dirt bike operator fought with officer during arrest

A Springfield man is facing a long list of charges after his arrest Thursday afternoon in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that just before 4 p.m. Thursday, police received calls of dirt bikes racing and weaving in and and around traffic on the southbound side of Memorial Drive.

In addition, as officers were changing shifts, the dirt bikes reportedly raced around police headquarters, weaved in and out of traffic, and causing a disturbance with motorists.

Wilk noted that at one point, one dirt bike operator was seen reportedly waving at officers with just one finger.

Officers then began to pursue the bikes out of concerns that someone may be injured if the operators continued.

Chicopee Police Capt. Dan Sullivan was driving away from work in his private vehicle. He was aware of the situation and then reportedly came upon one of the dirt bike operators near Huntington Street.

"Captain Sullivan stopped his personal vehicle, got out and approached the operator. He identified himself as a police officer, and advised him not to move," Wilk explained, adding that the operator then immediately tried to flee.

Sullivan tried to stop that operator - identified by police as 19-year-old Xavier Dowers Otero of Springfield - who ended up crashing into a stop sign about 20 feet away.

Otero allegedly tried to get the bike upright and flee, but Sullivan ran over and was able to take Otero to the ground.

"The suspect continued to fight with Captain Sullivan. Capt Sullivan was able to gain control of the suspect, and backup officers arrived, and the suspect was handcuffed and arrested," Wilk noted.

Sullivan suffered a minor hand injury and was treated by EMTs.

Otero is facing several charges including negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, operating a motor vehicle in violation of license class, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Bail was set at $250 pending Otero's arraignment Friday in Chicopee District Court.

