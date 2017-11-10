Westfield State taking action following racially charges incidents

Westfield State University is taking action after several racially charged incidents on-campus.
Racial slurs have been written on student's dorm rooms and most recently, one of those victims was allegedly attacked by three men on-campus.
Now, the college is saying enough is enough.
WSU President Ramon Torrecilha said that they are working with state police to increase security, add cameras to campus, and form a bias incident response team.
Other things include increased counseling resources, mandatory workshops in residence halls, and an hotline for support.
