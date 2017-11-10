Springfield costume shop closing after nearly 50 years

A Springfield store known for its spooky celebrations will soon sell every ghost, ghoul, and goblin.

The 'Costume Closet' is closing after more than four decades of family business, but what's left inside will still live on.

Fourty-three years ago Geri Spear's husband walked through the doors at 666 Belmont Avenue in Forest Park, looking for the best George Washington costume he could find.

Soon after, Spear bought the store, and the 'Costume Closet' became a go-to for Halloween, Christmas, school plays, and sporting events.

"The whole atmosphere, it's great. You make people happy, and I've never looked at it as really a job. I don't think I can ever remember a day that I said, 'oh, I have to go to work today," said Spear.

Spear told Western Mass News that once corporate stores began selling costumes for cheap, along with the emergence of online shopping, business plummeted, which ultimately lead to his decision to close up shop.

Now he's still selling costumes, wigs, and accessories at a fraction of the price, but is donating to several organizations and school theater programs across western Massachusetts and far beyond.

"I have someone coming in and picking up a batch of fabric today that i'm donating to make clothing for children in Africa," he said.

Their plans now are to enjoy retirement and to take care of thirty grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Many have been stopping in to say thank you in the meantime, but Spear has something to say to his fellow customers:

"I want to thank everybody that has been here through the years and kept me going all these years. It's still a neighborhood atmosphere here in Forest Park, it really is," he added.

The Costume Closet still has plenty of costumes left, anyone who wants donations is asked to contact Geri Spear at the stores location, or by phone at 413-739-5693.

