Lanes, ramps reopen in I-91 viaduct construction zone

The 91 viaduct construction has caused some traffic troubles, but drivers are expected to get a break from some of those highway headaches soon enough.

The project is ahead of schedule. An additional lane will reopen on the I-91 viaduct and several other ramps will open.

The Birnie Avenue connector on-ramp will reopen Monday at 9 p.m.

The exit 6 off-ramp on the southbound side to Union street will open Tuesday at 5 a.m.

Many of the changes will take place on Saturday, November 18.

The exit 7 off-ramp on 91 South toward the Basketball Hall of Fame will reopen, as well as the the West Columbus Avenue on-ramp.

An additional lane on 91 south will also reopen.

“Going forward, for the most part, the remaining Viaduct Project work will occur during off-peak traffic hours under temporary lane closures,” said Patrick Paul, of MassDOT.

The project is expected to be completed in 2019.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved