Friday set to be a frigid night for football

Tonight is the start of the Western Massachusetts championship games for football with the game-day temps the lowest they have been all season long.

Teams across western Massachusetts will be taking the field for week 10 action and for the first time all season, it's going to be not just chilly, but bone chillingly cold.

Western Mass News caught up with a physical therapist who said that maintaining body heat is going to be key for these athletes to preform.

Doing things like really taking the pre-game warm-up seriously is vital and having things like jackets on the sidelines and actual layers underneath the uniforms is something that is highly recommended.

According to players on the Longmeadow High school team, head coach Nick St. George told the team that they have to layer up tonight.

Typically, linemen and receivers don't like to wear sleeves as apart of football culture, but tonight will have to be an exception.

"We are going to wear long-sleeved even though the running backs like Clay Moseman. Clay doesn't like wearing sleeves because it's easier, but coach told everyone to prepare for the weather," said Nick Mishol, senior captain for Longmeadow High.

Brian Wentworth with ProEx Physical Therapy added, "It's the macho thing to do. You don't want to show weakness, so you want to have the short sleeves. At the end of the day, if you're going to do that just have a coat on the sidelines to go back to, I would advise wearing long sleeves underneath. I wouldn't want to be short sleeved."

Wentworth highly recommends that players stay moving on the sidelines, QBs throwing the ball, and other players just jogging up and down the sidelines.

It will be cold, but the players told us that they can handle it.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.