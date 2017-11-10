WMass preparing for Friday night's low temperatures

The arctic chill continues, and residents here in western Massachusetts are preparing for record low temperatures.

Temperatures are only going to continue to fall, and as the wind picks up we could see scattered power outages across the Pioneer Valley.

“Just try and get warm, be warm, stay inside, stay in, and don’t do much. Watch TV, Netflix, and chill," said Jim Albert of Chicopee.

With temperatures dropping into the low teens Friday night, bundling up is a necessity.

Some residents in Chicopee told Western Mass News they’re feeling excited that old man winter has arrived.

“I’m heading out to Vermont to go deer hunting. You can’t go deer hunting in the summertime. It’s fishing in the summer," said Norman Moquin.

For those sticking around western Massachusetts for the holiday weekend, there are a number of events taking place.

On Saturday, there are Veterans Day parades scheduled in Northampton, Palmer, Southwick, Springfield, Ware, Westfield and West Springfield.

