Funeral arrangements set for two victims of West Brookfield crash

Funeral services have been set for two of the three teenagers killed in car crash in West Brookfield.

The families of Lena Noonan and Christian Congelos will be holding services next week.

The students died on Tuesday after a violent crash on Douglas Road in West Brookfield.

The car they were in hit a pole, rolled over, and the teens were pronounced dead at the scene.

Calling hours for Christian Congelos will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Beers and Story Palmer Funeral Home in Palmer.

A funeral Mass for Congelos will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Mary's Church in Ware.

According to Christian's obituary, in lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in his name to:

Quaboag Regional High School athletic department

284 Old West Brookfield Road

Warren, MA 01083

Calling hours for Lena Noonan will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at Pillsbury Funeral Home in North Brookfield.

Lena's funeral will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at North Brookfield Congregational Church in North Brookfield

According to Lena's obituary, in lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to:

Lean Ann Noonan Benefit Fund

North Brookfield Savings Bank

35 Summer Street

North Brookfield, MA 01535

Services for the other teenager, Jaclyn Desrosiers, have not yet been announced.

The crash remains under investigation.

