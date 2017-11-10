Head of Mass. State Police retiring amid criticism of altered report

The superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police is retiring days after he was accused of ordering a trooper to alter a police report after arresting a judge's daughter.

Trooper Ryan Sceviour says in a federal lawsuit filed this week that he was ordered to alter the police report to remove embarrassing information about the daughter of a judge who allegedly failed sobriety tests and indicated she was a heroin addict.

Sceviour claims he was disciplined at state police barracks days after the arrest and ordered by McKeon to remove references to the judge from the report.

On Thursday, McKeon declined to comment to reporters.

Today, McKeon sent a letter to the state's secretary of public safety Daniel Bennett, addressing the "increasing media and public controversy" over how McKeon's office handled the processing of that woman following her arrest.

McKeon wrote:

"Leaving aside the details of the incident which you now know, my decision to instruct subordinates to focus the arrest report on information relevant to the charges made against this individual without compromising the strength of the case is instruction that I have given to the men and women under my command more times than I can remember. This case is not unlike the thousands of cases we are involved in every year involving drug addiction. In every case, department members have been trained to exercise their power and authority judiciously and to treat offenders with courtesy and respect. Our job is to enforce the law, bring charges consistent with the facts, and present the case to the court in an orderly and honest manner."

After discussing his accomplishments as head of the department and thanking Bennett and Gov. Charlie Baker for their support during his time as Superintendent, he concluded by saying: "With respect, I have decided to retire from the Massachusetts State Police in my capacity as the Superintendent" and noted that it was "an honor to serve the Commonwealth."

McKeon's retirement is effective November 17 and an announcement regarding his replacement is expected in the coming days.

The lawsuit by the trooper is seeking damages.

