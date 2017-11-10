How people in western Mass. are preparing for the record low temperatures

The City of Chicopee is prepared to open a warming center if necessary due to extremely low temperatures and wind chills expected until Friday.

This cold weather snuck up on us as summer weather really stretched into the fall this year.

Not everyone is feeling so adapted to winter-like weather just yet, and an arctic chill is getting everyone thinking about bundling up and getting their cars ready.

“In terms of preparing it, I didn’t really do much, I actually feel like I’m quite unprepared. I’m going to try and go to a mechanic this weekend.”

Local car mechanics told Western Mass News as long as you get your car checked regularly, you should be fine.

The most important things to maintain in this weather is your battery, your tires, and your fluids.

Keeping your gas tank at least half-full, along with making sure your tires are properly inflated and making sure you don’t use cruise control on slippery surfaces are all recommended by AAA.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.