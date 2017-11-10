Gov. Baker presents flag to family of GySgt. Thomas Sullivan

Veterans Day is tomorrow, so on Friday, Governor Charlie Baker made a stop in Springfield to honor the memory of local hero.

GySgt. Thomas Sullivan sacrificed his life for his fellow Marines during an attack back in 2015.

Sullivan is undoubtedly an American hero and he holds a special place in the hearts of western Massachusetts residents this Veterans Day.

Sullivan was killed while defending his country during an attack on the Naval Reserve Base in Chattanooga. He saved the lives of 15 fellow marines and attempted to save two others.

Just yesterday, the city dedicated a park in Sullivan's honor and today, the governor came to Springfield to meet with the Sullivan family and thank them for their sacrifice.

"We share their pain. We definitely empathize with them. We're not the only ones. Looking around the city, knowing there's other people that maybe didn't lose someone in such a national event like we did. We get the attention, but their loss is as significant as ours are," said Joe Sullivan.

Highly decorated, GySgt. Sullivan served in the United States Marine Corps for 18 years.

Raised in East Forest Park, he had strong roots in western Massachusetts. His faithful and dedicated service will never be forgotten in the City of Homes.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.