Chestnut Middle School students host fundraiser for Puerto Rico victims

It’s been nearly two months since Hurricane Maria tore through Puerto Rico, and while the country continues to rebuild, donations from western Mass aren’t slowing down.

Tonight, Springfield dance school is hoping to raise money to help kids in Puerto Rico.

The three-hour event is hosted by the Grisel Private Dancers School of the Arts.

Tickets are 15 dollars and will be going towards buying school supplies for 1st and 2nd graders, so things like pencils, crayons, and backpacks.

Organizers said this fundraiser is very dear to their hearts.

“This means so much to me, because I’ve been to Puerto Rico so many times and even my family that live there was affected. It’s just really close to my heart,” said Naraelie Jalis Gonzalez.

They will also be collecting school supplies if you want to drop it off and will have an auction to raise money.

Delgado said she already bought her ticket to head to Puerto Rico in February.

She plans to bring the supplies to 11 schools that are affected.

