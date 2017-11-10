Boston-area TV station breaks off newscast citing threat

BOSTON (AP) - A Boston-area television station is returning to the air after breaking off its newscast for more than an hour because of a reported threat.
WFXT-TV posted a message to its Twitter account at 5:20 p.m. Friday saying it "has been forced to stop our regular newscast due to a threat to our building."
About an hour and a half later the station posted: "We are back in the building. Thanks to all for your patience."
We are back in the building. Thanks to all for your patience... and many thanks to @DedhamPD. We'll be back on with live news in a minute.— Boston 25 News (@boston25) November 10, 2017
The station is located in Dedham, Massachusetts.
One of the station's reporters, Malini Basu described the situation as a "bomb threat" on her Twitter account.
Bomb threat update at our station: https://t.co/EGZk3BtHeI— Malini Basu (@WFXTMalini) November 10, 2017
Another reporter Elysia Rodriguez tweeted out: "We had a threat to our building and told to evacuate. Everyone OK."
Everyone at @boston25 is safe, hoping to resume our newscasts as soon as possible.— Elysia Rodriguez (@ElysiaBoston25) November 10, 2017
