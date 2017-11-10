Springfield Emergency Response Team works to get homeless out of the cold

With temperatures possibly hitting single digits by tomorrow morning, many of us are staying indoors.

But how about those who don’t have a place to stay?

The Emergency Response Team with Springfield Public Health searched the streets of Springfield tonight when temperatures are dangerously cold.

They looked for anyone who needs a warm place to stay and brought them to the Friends of the Homeless shelter on Worthington Street.

The emergency response team said it can be a matter of life and death.

“I don't like to be out here in the streets, you know what I’m saying? It cost me too much tears and I know many people had died in the street,” said Nelson.

The Springfield Public Health Department Emergency Response Team does cold weather checks when temperatures hit below 13 degrees, or when they feel like it’s unsafe outside.

“Weather coming this low, there’s risk for hypothermia, frost bite, so we try to get folks to come in and stay warm.”

Program Coordinator Richard Pedraza said it’s a public health issue.

For those who refuse to stay in the shelters, Pedraza said the team will give them blankets.

If you see someone who looks like they need shelter in Springfield, give Friends of the Homeless a call at (413) 732-3069.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved,