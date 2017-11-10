Friday Football Fever Scores for 11/10 - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Friday Football Fever Scores for 11/10

Posted: Updated:
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

It’s Week 10 and the finale for us here at Western Mass News. One team was named a champion tonight but three more will be named tomorrow. Here are the scores for 11/10:

East Longmeadow 41 – Holyoke 14

Westfield 46 -- Agawam 6

Athol 15 – Amherst 12

Chicopee Comp 37 – South Hadley 35

Putman 26 – Commerce 26

Chicopee 21 – Easthampton 17

Palmer 20 – Franklin Tech 16

Greenfield 22 – Mohawk 8

Ludlow 32 – Pathfinder 0

Championship Game

West Springfield 42 -- Longmeadow 18

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.