Friday Football Fever Scores for 11/10

It’s Week 10 and the finale for us here at Western Mass News. One team was named a champion tonight but three more will be named tomorrow. Here are the scores for 11/10:

East Longmeadow 41 – Holyoke 14

Westfield 46 -- Agawam 6

Athol 15 – Amherst 12

Chicopee Comp 37 – South Hadley 35

Putman 26 – Commerce 26

Chicopee 21 – Easthampton 17

Palmer 20 – Franklin Tech 16

Greenfield 22 – Mohawk 8

Ludlow 32 – Pathfinder 0

Championship Game

West Springfield 42 -- Longmeadow 18

