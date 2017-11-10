Friday Football Fever Scores for 11/10

It’s Week 10 and the finale for us here at Western Mass News. One team was named a champion tonight but three more will be named tomorrow. Here are the scores for 11/10:
East Longmeadow 41 – Holyoke 14
Westfield 46 -- Agawam 6
Athol 15 – Amherst 12
Chicopee Comp 37 – South Hadley 35
Putman 26 – Commerce 26
Chicopee 21 – Easthampton 17
Palmer 20 – Franklin Tech 16
Greenfield 22 – Mohawk 8
Ludlow 32 – Pathfinder 0
Championship Game
West Springfield 42 -- Longmeadow 18
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.