Holyoke Fire Department: Man killed in three-alarm fire at townhouse building

A man died in a large three alarm-fire at a townhouse building on Newton Street in Holyoke this morning.

Holyoke Fire Department Captain Kevin Cavagnac confirmed the fatality with Western Mass News shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday identifying the victim as a "30-year-old male."

Another estimated 14 people have been displaced following the fire which took place amidst very cold temperatures.

Captain Kevin Cavagnac with the Holyoke Fire Department told Western Mass News that they were called in just after 5 a.m. Saturday. We're hearing from both Cavagnac and witnesses that heavy smoke and flames were coming from the front and back of the building.

Police reported seeing heavy smoke from the second floor windows of 113 Newton St. when they arrived.

The scene remains very active at this time with multiple firefighters still working to put out hot spots. Thick smoke continued to billow from the building for hours this morning. At 8 am crews were still fighting fire in the roof and attic spaces.

South Hadley, Chicopee, and Westover were all called in to provide mutual aid as well as multiple EMS crews.

The building on Newton St. is made up of townhouses, 4 of which have been affected by the fire including numbers 107, 109, 111, and 113. Police blocking off the area to traffic. Cavagnac told Western Mass News on scene that the fire traveled through at least two attic spaces. The extent of the damage is unknown at this hour. We saw many people walking around with blankets and winter clothes with temperatures Saturday morning in the teens.

At about 7:30 a.m. the Red Cross arrived on scene to assist those who have been impacted by this fire.

