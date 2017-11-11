2 transported after Page Blvd. car crash in Springfield

An early morning crash on Page Boulevard in Springfield Saturday sent 2 people to the hospital.

The accident happened around 3:15 a.m.

The Springfield Police Department told Western Mass News the two people transported were taken to the hospital as a "precaution."

Western Mass News did see one of the vehicles being towed away from the scene when we arrived.

Further details weren't immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.