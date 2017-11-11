Lots of sunshine but a cold start to the weekend

It's a cold start this morning but we did not break a record last night. Temperatures will run below normal today and there is a better shot at seeing record breaking cold tonight.

We dropped down to 18 degrees last night as Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee. While that is rather cold for this time of year it did not break the record low of 14 which was set back in 1956.

High pressure builds overhead Saturday, bringing a much lighter breeze and abundant sunshine. Temperatures should climb into the middle and upper 30s, still well below the normal highs for mid-November. High clouds drift in Saturday night through Sunday morning, but temperatures should fall to either side of 10 degrees, likely breaking the record low of 10 at Westover, set back in 1976. High clouds linger Sunday and temperatures warm back to the middle 40s in the afternoon.

An upper level disturbance will pass by Sunday night into Monday morning with the slight chance for a rain or snow shower as temps fall to near 30 degrees. Moisture is limited, so there's also a chance we don't see much of anything. Clouds linger Monday as low pressure passes to our south and moves offshore. High pressure is back for Tuesday and Wednesday with sunshine and seasonable temps and colder nights. Clouds increase Wednesday night and a front passing through early Thursday will bring scattered showers. Skies clear for Thursday afternoon and Friday, then rain chances return late Friday night into Saturday. Another shot of cold looks to arrive for Thanksgiving week...stay tuned!

