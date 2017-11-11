Northampton apartment fire displaces 7

Seven Northampton residents have been forced out of their West Street apartment after a fire broke out this evening.

Northampton Fire Deputy Chief John Garriepy told Western Mass News crews responded to the fire on 10 West Street just before 5 p.m.

Garriepy noted that "crews did a great job" keeping the fire controlled to that single apartment which also extended to the basement.

A portion of West Street was closed while crews from Northampton, Easthampton, and Amherst were working to put out the fire.

Members from the Northampton DPW responded to de-ice roads that were wet from fire hoses.

Thankfully, no one was hurt. The Red Cross is assisting those residents at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

