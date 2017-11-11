David Ortiz makes appearance at Springfield Thunderbirds game

On Saturday, thousands headed to the MassMutual Center for 'David Ortiz' night at the sold-out Springfield Thunderbirds game.

David Ortiz, also known as 'Big Papi' made a special appearance and brought along the 2013 Boston Red Sox World Series trophy.

Before the game, hundreds of fans were able to snap a quick photo with the legend.

Western Mass News got a chance to speak with Big Papi who said he's thinking about visiting Springfield more often.

"Beginning of this year they building a casino here, so we talking about a restaurant here. We going to catch up and see you might get to see me more if that goes down," he said.

During the pre-game ceremony, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno gave Big Papi a key to the city, and the Thunderbirds presented him with his own jersey.

Big Papi also signed a one-day contract with the AHL team.

