David Ortiz makes appearance at Springfield Thunderbirds game

On Saturday, thousands headed to the MassMutual Center for 'David Ortiz' night at the sold-out Springfield Thunderbirds game.
David Ortiz, also known as 'Big Papi' made a special appearance and brought along the 2013 Boston Red Sox World Series trophy.
Before the game, hundreds of fans were able to snap a quick photo with the legend.
Western Mass News got a chance to speak with Big Papi who said he's thinking about visiting Springfield more often.
"Beginning of this year they building a casino here, so we talking about a restaurant here. We going to catch up and see you might get to see me more if that goes down," he said.
During the pre-game ceremony, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno gave Big Papi a key to the city, and the Thunderbirds presented him with his own jersey.
Big Papi also signed a one-day contract with the AHL team.
