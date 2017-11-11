After a chilly afternoon record cold is possible tonight

After a chilly start to the weekend another very cold night is on the way tonight. Clouds will increase tomorrow ahead of a weak area of low pressure, which could bring the slight chance for a rain or snow shower early Monday.

High clouds drift in Saturday night through Sunday morning, but temperatures should fall to either side of 10 degrees, likely breaking the record low of 18 at Westover, set back in 1976. Depending on the cloud cover, we may not see temperatures dropping as quickly as last night. High clouds linger Sunday and temperatures warm back to the middle 40s in the afternoon.

An upper level disturbance will pass by Sunday night into Monday morning with the slight chance for a rain or snow shower as temps fall to near 30 degrees. Moisture is limited, so there's also a chance we don't see much of anything. Clouds linger Monday as low pressure passes to our south and moves offshore. High pressure is back for Tuesday and Wednesday with sunshine and seasonable temps and colder nights. Clouds increase Wednesday night and a front passing through early Thursday will bring scattered showers. Skies clear for Thursday afternoon and Friday, then rain chances return late Friday night into Saturday. Another shot of cold looks to arrive for Thanksgiving week...stay tuned!

