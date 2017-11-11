3 arrested in large cocaine, fentenyl bust in Tewksbury

Three people were arrested after several agencies, including the DEA, seized a large amount of cocaine and fentanyl from a Tewksbury home early Thursday morning.
According to the Middlesex District Attorney, authorities raided the home of 49-year-old Wilson Soto, 20-year-old Yojanel Soto, and 48-year-old Cristina Richardson around 6 a.m.
At the home on Ames Hill Drive, police allegedly found 950 grams of cocaine, 86 grams of suspected fentanyl, and over $8,000 in cash.
An additional 58 grams of fentanyl and 99 grams of cocaine were allegedly discovered inside a vehicle on the property.
A 9-month-old was at the home during the raid. Police said they contacted the Department of Children and Families, and the baby is with a family member.
Wilson Soto was charged with:
Cristina Richardson and Yojanel Soto were charged with:
All three were arraigned in Lowell District Court on Friday.
