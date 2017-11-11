3 arrested in large cocaine, fentenyl bust in Tewksbury

Three people were arrested after several agencies, including the DEA, seized a large amount of cocaine and fentanyl from a Tewksbury home early Thursday morning.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney, authorities raided the home of 49-year-old Wilson Soto, 20-year-old Yojanel Soto, and 48-year-old Cristina Richardson around 6 a.m.

At the home on Ames Hill Drive, police allegedly found 950 grams of cocaine, 86 grams of suspected fentanyl, and over $8,000 in cash.

An additional 58 grams of fentanyl and 99 grams of cocaine were allegedly discovered inside a vehicle on the property.

A 9-month-old was at the home during the raid. Police said they contacted the Department of Children and Families, and the baby is with a family member.

Wilson Soto was charged with:

Trafficking over 200 grams of cocaine

Trafficking in fentanyl

Conspiracy to violate the drug laws

Identity fraud

Possessing a false RMV document

Cristina Richardson and Yojanel Soto were charged with:

Trafficking over 200 grams of cocaine

Trafficking fentanyl

Conspiracy to violate the drug laws

All three were arraigned in Lowell District Court on Friday.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.