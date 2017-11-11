Ware police arrest 2 on drug charges - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Ware police arrest 2 on drug charges

Posted: Updated:
Image Courtesy: Ware PD: Robert Roy Jr. (L) Brianna Pinard (R) Image Courtesy: Ware PD: Robert Roy Jr. (L) Brianna Pinard (R)
WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Two people were arrested in Ware this morning after police raided an apartment on 33 Aspen Street. 

Around 7 a.m. is when police conducted a search warrant and allegedly found cocaine, drug paraphernalia, cash, and ammunition. 

Robert Roy Jr. and Brianna Pinard were arrested and charged with:

  • Possession with intent to distribute cocaine
  • Conspiracy to violate drug laws
  • Possession of a class E substance
  • Illegal posession of ammunition 

Roy Jr. was held on $10,000 cash bail and Pinard was held on $2,500 cash bail. 

They are being held at the Hampshire County Jail and House of Correction awaiting their arraignment on Monday.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.