Ware police arrest 2 on drug charges

Two people were arrested in Ware this morning after police raided an apartment on 33 Aspen Street.

Around 7 a.m. is when police conducted a search warrant and allegedly found cocaine, drug paraphernalia, cash, and ammunition.

Robert Roy Jr. and Brianna Pinard were arrested and charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Conspiracy to violate drug laws

Possession of a class E substance

Illegal posession of ammunition

Roy Jr. was held on $10,000 cash bail and Pinard was held on $2,500 cash bail.

They are being held at the Hampshire County Jail and House of Correction awaiting their arraignment on Monday.

