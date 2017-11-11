Veteran couple gifted new roof in Agawam

A local roofing company was able to give back in a big way to two veterans in Agawam this Veterans Day.

William and Debbie Parr were awarded a new roof from the 'No Roof Left Behind' program.

Debbie served in the Airforce and William served in the Navy. They told Western Mass News why the repairs were needed desperately to their Maple Street home.

"My wife established a statement on the contest stating that when it rains inside, it pours inside and now we don't have to live like that that's very important," said Parr.

In honor of their sacrifice to our country, their new roof was installed by Adam Quenneville Roofing and Siding.

