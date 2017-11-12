Squirrels cause power outages in Chicopee and Springfield

Squirrels were the cause of two separate power outages in western Mass. Sunday morning. Over in Chicopee, about 2,000 residents lost electricity and in Springfield about 130 had no power. This was as temperatures hovered in the 20s.

Chicopee Electric Light reported on their Facebook page around 7:45 a.m. Sunday that they were experiencing an outage on several streets including Mckinstry Avenue, Grattan Street, Westover Road and Memorial Drive.

General Manager, Jeff Cady told Western Mass News they were first alerted to the outage just after 7 a.m.

"Squirrel that damaged some equipment. Basically it was a circuit," he explained to us.

By about 8 a.m. power had been restored. But it wasn't long before Western Mass News noticed there was another power outage occurring, this time over in Springfield.

Eversource representative, Farrah Duffany, reported that it was also because of a squirrel that power had been knocked out. This was for the area of Barrison St. and then Lawton St.

In this instance though, only 131 customers were affected with most seeing their power back by about 9 a.m.

So in both cases, luckily electric crews were able to restore power to customers quickly within about an hour.

