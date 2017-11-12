A mix of sun and clouds to close out the weekend

It's another cold start this morning with temperatures starting out in the 20s. We did drop to 18 overnight as Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee. That tied the record low for the date, which was set back in 1976. We saw some cloud cover last night and that prevented temperatures from falling back even further.

We will see some clouds mixing with the sun this afternoon. A light southerly wind will help to bring temperatures us a few degrees compared to yesterday as highs today top out in the lower 40s. That is still almost 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

An upper level disturbance will pass by tonight into tomorrow morning with the slight chance for a rain or snow shower as temps fall to near 30 degrees. Moisture is limited, so there's also a chance we don't see much of anything. Clouds linger Monday as low pressure passes to our south and moves offshore. High pressure is back for Tuesday and Wednesday with sunshine and seasonable temps and colder nights. Clouds increase Wednesday night and a front passing through early Thursday will bring scattered showers. Skies clear for Thursday afternoon and Friday, then rain chances return late Friday night into Saturday. Another shot of cold looks to arrive for Thanksgiving week...stay tuned!

