Amherst half-marathon underway for Survival Center

The first ever half-marathon in Amherst is underway this morning and several roads have been shut down for this event.

This weekend of fun began Saturday and Sunday’s race benefits the Survival Center’s food pantry which in cold weather like we have now is an all important resource for people who don’t know where their next meal will come from.

In total, today's half-marathon will funnel over $3,000 into the Amherst Survival Center as portions of race entry fees are donated to their cause.

On top of that, many of the race participants and the spectators brought with them a non-perishable food item.

So in total, the Center will be receiving plenty of supplies and funds to keep people fed.

Josh Miller is the technical director of the Hartford Marathon Foundation. He tells Western Mass News that their motto is great races in great places...and Amherst fit that bill.

He also says that the food and money raised today is coming at the perfect time.

“Not only are they excited. People are aware of where their cans are going. Tis the season. We'll collect a lot of on-perishables today,” Miller says.

Now with runners on the road...Police are advising drivers to use caution in the Amherst. Please be aware of traffic impact and limited road closures affecting the area from 6:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

The following will be closed to all vehicles on Sunday:

· Presidents Drive (6:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m.)

· Southbound lanes closed: N. Pleasant Street, E. Pleasant Street, S. Pleasant Street from Massachusetts Avenue to Snell Street (8:00 a.m. 8:40 a.m.)



The following will remain open for use by both vehicles and race participants on Sunday. Please expect minor delays and use caution:

· E. Pleasant Street (Pine Street-Eastman Lane)

· Eastman Lane

· Henry Street

· Massachusetts Avenue (Lincoln Avenue N. Pleasant Street)

· Massachusetts Avenue (N. Pleasant Street Presidents Drive)

· Middle Street

· N. East Street

· N. Pleasant Street (Eastman Lane-Massachusetts Avenue)

· Pine Street

· S. East Street (Mill Lane Main Street)

· S. Pleasant Street (Snell Street E. Hadley Road)

· Shay Street

· Station Road

· West Street

