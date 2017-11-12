Funeral arrangements set for third victim of West Brookfield crash

Funeral services have been set for the third teenager killed in the car crash in West Brookfield last week.

The family of Jaclyn Renee Desrosiers will be holding her services starting Monday. She died on November 7th in a terrible crash on Douglas Road in West Brookfield along with two other Quaboag students, Lena Noonan and Christian Congelos.

Calling hours for Jaclyn Renee Desrosiers will be held Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home in Southbridge. A funeral Mass for Desrosiers will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Notre Dame Church of the St. John Paul II Parish in Southbridge.

According to Jaclyn's obituary, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Go Fund Me fund for Jaclyn at www.gofundme.com/celebration-of-life-for-jaclyn

The crash remains under investigation.

