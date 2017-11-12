West Springfield Police: Elderly male struck outside restaurant has died

An "elderly male" has died after getting hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Little George's Restaurant in West Springfield.

Sgt. Michael Reed told Western Mass News officers were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

"2648 Westfield St. on Rt. 20 ... Very busy time for the restaurant," explained Sgt. Reed.

He told us a car going eastbound went across the westbound lane, traveling into the restaurant's parking lot where it hit 6 parked cars as well as the "elderly male" who was "outside one of the vehicles."

No word if he was a patron at the restaurant or not.

The West Springfield Fire Department responded and transported the man via ambulance to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. Sgt. Reed told Western Mass News he was later pronounced dead at Baystate.

The driver of the vehicle, only described by police as a woman, was also transported from the scene. Sgt. Reed in response to our question about her injuries, said they were "very minor ...if any."

As far as what caused the vehicle to cross into the westbound lane on Rt. 20, police are still trying to piece that all together as they look into what happened.

No word if any charges or citations have been filed or will be filed. The identity of the victim was also not immediately available.

The West Springfield Police Department continues to investigate this fatal crash.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and as soon as new details emerge we'll provide an update.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.