Burst pipe shuts down Springfield's Central Library

Springfield's Central Library was shut down Sunday following a burst pipe that sent water seeping into a ceiling above the lower level entrances.

Jean Canosa, Assistant Director for Public Services for the library, told Western Mass News they were first alerted to the situation yesterday after an alarm tripped.

"Alarm to the security company, so our staff, city maintenance staff responded and found that there was a pipe that had burst on the State St. side near the steps," she explained.

The Springfield Fire Department also responded to assist in finding out where the water supply could be turned off.

"It was a long process and so a lot of water did leak out, affecting the entrance at the top of the steps on State St. and it did seep down into our lower level entrances where there's some damage to the ceiling," Canosa reported to Western Mass News.

On Sunday however, crews as of about 1 p.m. still had not been able to isolate where the leak was, so water continued to leak onto the entry way ceiling on the lower level.

At this point..."Safety issue, drop ceiling that's affected," explained Canosa.

When Western Mass News asked her if there was a chance the ceiling could collapse, she told us, "That ceiling quite possibly...fortunate where it is, it's not a large space, just the entry way."

The heat to the building has been turned off in the meantime while the facility manager and crews work to locate the leak, and make repairs.

"Crews responded that deal with significant water damage like this has caused, so that work is ongoing," Canosa says.

The good news?

"As far as we know none of our book collections have been comprised. Were fortunate that where the leak happened, it's a problem because its cutting off the entrances, but we are not seeing any damages to any the books or material or anything like that."

No word yet if Springfield's Central Library will be able to open on Monday.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this situation and when an update becomes available, we'll past that information along.

