Fire on Wachusetts St. in Springfield displaces 2, causes $100K in damage

Two Springfield residents have been forced out of their Wachusetts Street home after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon.

Dennis Leger, Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, told Western Mass News someone improperly disposed of hot ashes inside an "exterior shed".

The fire spread from the shed, to the garage and then into the back of the house around 2:10 p.m. 

In result, the fire caused $100,000 in damage. Volunteers from the Red Cross are helping those residents find a place to stay.

Luckily, no one was hurt. The cause of the fire was not released.

