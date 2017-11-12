Springfield PD remembers fallen Officers Schiavina and Beauregard

On Sunday, the Springfield Police Department is remembering the lives of Officer Michael Schiavina and Officer Beauregard.

Officer Schiavina and Officer Alain Beauregard were shot and killed in the line of duty on November 12 in 1985.

On that day, Officer Schiavina and Beauregard approached a vehicle with two men inside.

The man who had an outstanding warrant began shooting and struck Officer Schiavina in the chest and Officer Beauregard in the head.

Officer Schiavina was dead at the scene and Officer Beauregard succumbed to his injuries three days later.

Officer Schiavina was 28-years-old and was an officer for the Springfield Police Department for six years.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and other city officials will honor the two officers by dedicating a new park to them.

The park will be named the Beauregard and Schiavina Memorial Park at the Mary Lynch School. A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Monday.

