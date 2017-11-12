Sen. Elizabeth Warren held town hall discussion in Greenfield

Senator Elizabeth Warren was in western Massachusetts on Sunday to speak with the people of Greenfield.

Residents packed the Greenfield Middle School's auditorium in order for a chance to ask Senator Warren questions about things that matter in their community.



Senator Warren told Western Mass News that it's important for her to come out to different parts of the Bay State to listen and be reminded of what matters to others.

In Greenfield, residents brought up the importance of wanting to expand broadband networks in order for people to keep up with the economy.

Senator Warren also spoke about taxes, education, and health care to cover a broad variety of questions from those who attended the event.



"In particular, a reminder of how to build a strong economy in this part of the state. What I heard about was the importance of investing in education, young people being able to go to school without being crushed by student loan debt. I heard about the importance of health care and I very much heard about building out our broadband in this part of the state," said Warren.



This was the senator's fourteenth town hall gathering this year.

Those in the crowd told Western Mass News that they appreciated the senator coming out to listen to their concerns.

